The armed forces of the Russian Federation with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system eliminated five installations of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) and a multifunctional radar station (RLS) in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, May 17, by the Ministry of Defense.

“According to reliable data, on May 16, as a result of a strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev, a multifunctional radar station, as well as five launchers of the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, were hit and completely destroyed,” reads a statement published in Telegram channel defense department.

The day before, the ministry reported that a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in Ukraine hit the American Patriot complex.

Later, footage of the nightly destruction of Patriot installations appeared on the Web. A massive air strike was carried out in Kyiv. The system made about 30 launches per minute.

Air-based Kinzhal missiles are the latest type of strategic weapons. They can maneuver on the trajectory when performing a task. According to official data, the speed of a flying rocket is capable of reaching Mach 10.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.