The Russian Defense Ministry has declassified archival documents about the operation to liberate Poland from the Nazi invaders. Multimedia section open on the website of the department.

Among the published materials are documents on the mass graves of soldiers and commanders of the Red Army who died in the fierce battles for the freedom and independence of Poland, extracts from the journals of military operations, as well as reports, inquiries, dispatches and reports. In particular, according to a certificate on the losses of the 1st Ukrainian Front, in just one month of continuous fighting on the territory of Poland in January 1945, 18 thousand Red Army soldiers were killed.

In addition, the section contains documents telling about the economic situation of the liberated Poland, during the occupation of which by the Nazis “the plunder of the population was put on stream.” Thus, since 1938, the number of cattle in the Lublin and Warsaw Voivodeships has decreased on average by more than half. Also in the materials we are talking about the help of the Red Army soldiers to the local Polish authorities in the liberated territories, about the relationship between the Polish and German populations in the western territories.

The section also pays attention to the monuments and memorials to Soviet liberators, which were dismantled by the Polish authorities after 2017, when the decommunization came into force in the country, “under the cover of which the erasure of historical memory began almost throughout the country.”

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense declassified documents on the Berlin strategic offensive operation, which completed the defeat of the troops of Nazi Germany. According to the materials, German troops stubbornly resisted the Soviet army “with the doom of suicide bombers”, especially during their advance to the center of Berlin, which they had turned into a fortified city. Enemy troops attacked in small combat groups, as well as individual machine gunners and snipers.