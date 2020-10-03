The Russian Pacific Fleet is not involved in water pollution at the Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka. So the situation was commented on in the information support department of the press service of the Eastern Military District (VVO) of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, writes TASS…

The department said that large exercises that could affect the ecosystem have not been held in Kamchatka recently. The exercises of ships and vessels in the water area adjacent to the beach were also not conducted.

The BBO representatives also noted that petroleum products and substances containing phenol and its compounds found in samples from Khalaktyrsky beach are absent in the range of fuels and lubricants used by the troops and forces in northeastern Russia.

The day before, it was reported that a lot of dead fish, octopuses, crabs, seals and other marine animals were thrown onto the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka. Surfers complained of blurred vision and sore throats after submersion. A preliminary analysis of seawater showed an almost fourfold increase in the content of oil products; phenol was also found in the water.

Later, several more beaches with dead animals were found, phenol and oil products were identified in three areas of the Avacha Bay. Local authorities were instructed to investigate the situation.