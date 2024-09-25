The Ministry of Defense announced the martyrdom of 4 members of the armed forces and the injury of 9 others, yesterday evening, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, after they were involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country.

The Ministry of Defense extends its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to have mercy on them.

The ministry reported that the injured are receiving the necessary health care, expressing its wishes for their speedy recovery.