They want it to be a milestone. Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He left this world on the morning of December 28 after battling a degenerative disease. The interpreter of 'Me elevé' was 54 years old; His family and thousands of fans were saddened by the event. From the Culture portfolio, Minister Leslie Urteaga communicated at the national level that a posthumous tribute is planned for the month of January 2024, and this could be held at the Grand National Theater, located in San Borja.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosita, mother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, is moved when she remembers her son and fills him with praise

What did the Ministry of Culture say about the tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

In an interview with Canal N, Urteaga He confirmed that he is communicating directly with the family of the national singer-songwriter so that the necessary details can be seen to carry out the recognition.

“We have coordinated (with the family) so that January becomes a little more meaningful. Let it not be a farewell, but a milestone, and let there be recognition involved. He really deserves it; We have lost someone who has marked many generations. “His music and his work leave a great legacy,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Ghost under pressure': why did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz write this song to Jaime Bayly and what is it about?

What did the Minister of Culture say about Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

The head of Culture He assured that the singer generated empathy for his work with music at a national and international level. He rescued the message that his career has left for children and about caring for the environment.

“He has shown his joy for life, and in every group he has been in he tried to leave a message for children and the environment, for work, above all,” ended.

#Ministry #Culture #pay #posthumous #tribute #Pedro #SuárezVértiz #January