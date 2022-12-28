The future Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, said on his Twitter profile, on Monday (26.Dec.2022), that the folder will have a “historical budget” in 2023. He stated that this is a result of the 🇧🇷president’s sensitivity Lula🇧🇷 that identified in the cultural sector an economic force”🇧🇷

The Ministry of Culture should accumulate a budget of more than R$ 10 billion in 2023, starting from:

the annual budget that guarantees BRL 5.7 billion and already includes the BRL 3 billion of the Aldir Blanc Act;

the Paulo Gustavo Law, which allocates R$ 3.8 billion to the sector;

and Condecine (Contribution for the Development of the National Film Industry), which will have revenues of R$ 1.2 billion.

In July, the National Congress overrode the vetoes in front of an audience of artists who mobilized to pressure the approval of the laws.

In August, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed an MP (provisional measure) that postponed the payments of the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc 2 laws, to 2023 and 2024, respectively. With this decision, the 2 texts were left out of the LDO (budget guidelines law) of 2023.

The Aldir Blanc law obliges the Union to transfer R$ 3 billion to states and municipalities for 5 years. The text was inserted in the ceiling-hole PEC and approved. The law in honor of actor Paulo Gustavo, who died as a result of covid-19, takes effect in 2023.

In the 1st year of the Bolsonaro government, BRL 2.1 billion was set aside for culture, a figure that dropped to BRL 1.67 billion in 2022.

