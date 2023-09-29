Samahara Lobaton and Youna They will have to be accountable to Public ministry after having issued regrettable racist comments, the same ones that were exposed on national television LIVE. ” (He MINCUL) Rejects racist expressions among Samahara citizens Lobatón Klug and Jonathan Horna Feijoowhich reflect contempt for people because of their physical characteristics (skin color) or their ethnic identity,” it reads.

Ministry of Culture speaks out against racist expressions. Photo: Twitter

Samahara Lobatón and Youna have racist comments

Outrageous. Youna linked LIVE in ‘America today’ and disclosed the derogatory way in which Samahara Lobatón referred to his family. The incident outraged drivers and the general public; However, he also responded quite offensively to the daughter of Melissa Klug. The fact led the Ministry of Culture to issue a statement in an extensive statement.

He MINCUL He showed his total rejection of the events and from his Twitter account declared: “The Ministry of Culture, as the governing body in interculturality and in the task of promoting the appreciation of cultural diversity, will report this fact to the Public Ministry for the corresponding actions.”

Samahara Lobatón to Youna for exposing racist comments: “You are not going to get rid of this”

On the afternoon of September 28, Youna linked up with Rodrigo Gonzales and Gigi Miter where he shared the degrading audios of the mother of his youngest daughter. The incident outraged Samahara Lobatón, who assured that she would report it. “You’re not getting away from this“, he told him, asking him to rectify himself or he would proceed to file a lawsuit against him in Peru and the United States.

Gigi Miter The constant fights of the young people over his daughter did not go unnoticed and he asked them to show restraint since, since she is a minor, the important thing is her well-being. Hours later, the culture Ministry issued its statement. Both characters have not yet spoken.

