Shirley Arica has been involved in an alleged case of racism in a nightclub in the south of Lima. According to her own testimony, she was prevented from entering this establishment for supposedly exceeding the capacity limitan event that she has described as a act of discrimination. The situation escalated to the point that Arica went to the Police to formalize his complaint. The model highlighted that, despite her willingness to pay her entrance fee, she was treated unfairly and differently than her friends. Given this, the Ministry of Culture spoke out.

What happened to Shirley Arica in a Lima nightclub?

Shirley Arica faced an alleged case of racism when he was denied entry to a nightclub called IN, located in Punta Hermosa. According to images of the program 'Love and fire', The model arrived at the night establishment with friends, but was not allowed entry because the place was at its capacity limit, according to security personnel.

Upset by the situation, Arica claimed discrimination and maintained that she was mistreated despite wanting to pay the entrance fee. Likewise, Shirley said that her friends were admitted, except for her and another one, who was pointed out for his sexual orientation.

For this reason, Arica went to the Police to report what happened and even asked that close the nightclub. The event has raised a wave of criticism and has highlighted the problem of racism and discrimination in nightclubs and other establishments in Peru.

Does the Ministry of Culture take action in the case of discrimination against Shirley Arica?

He Ministry of Culture of Peru spoke out about Shirley Arica's alleged case of discrimination through her X account (formerly Twitter).

“The Directorate of Cultural Diversity and Elimination of Racial Discrimination (DEDR) has notified Indecopi, the PNP and the Prosecutor's Office, in order to follow up on the case to clarify the complaint and, if necessary, initiate sanction actions,” pointed out this entity.

“We make ourselves available to the District Municipality of Punta Hermosa for technical assistance that allows the issuance of an ordinance that promotes the appreciation of cultural diversity and the fight against racism. We remember that racism is a crime. Article 323 of the Penal Code punishes it with a custodial sentence of not less than 2 years nor more than 3 years. he added.

Finally, the Mincul stated that nightclubs are commercial establishments open to the public; Therefore, exclusion or impediment of entry due to skin color, clothing, origin, socioeconomic condition or sexual orientation is prohibited.

Mincul spoke out against an act of discrimination against Shirley Arica. Photo: capture of X/Ministry of Culture

Help channels

You can request help fromOmbudsman's Officeif your rights are not respected. This institution offers information about legal consultations or the entities or avenues you can go to to assert your rights.

Your request can be addressed as a complaint, request or query. Depending on the type, they have a response time. You can write to947 951 412,call 0800–15170 or send an email to[email protected].

The Ministry of Culture also makes available channels for attention to ethnic-racial discrimination.(GUIDE). To do this, you just have to call or write toWhatsApp 976 079 336in order to receive legal attention andfreein case you are a victim or witness of acts of discrimination due to habits, customs, clothing, symbols, place of origin, language, beliefs and/or physical features.

