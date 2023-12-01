A couple of days ago, Deysi Araujo publicly denounced, on the Magaly Medina, who was a victim of discriminatory acts by the president of the board of owners of the building in which her new apartment is located, in San Isidro. In addition, the ‘Magpie’ space team witnessed that a shaman invited by the well-known star was prevented from entering the place due to his clothing. This caused the culture Ministry be pronounced.

Was Deysi Araujo a victim of discrimination in her San Isidro apartment?

The model Deysi Araujo He presented his new department and invited people like Susy Díaz, Paloma de la Guaracha and the ‘Black Oil’ for a fun note before Magaly Medina’s program. However, everything became tense when a shaman, invited by the owner of the new property, was prevented from entering the building because the president of the owners’ meeting stated that she did not have permission to receive him and, furthermore, because of the clothing he was wearing. .

“I approached the door and the president of the building practically ordered the janitor not to open the door. Simply because she saw me with the hat, she expressed some words that hurt me. She said I could come in, but to take off my hat because‘This is not a young town or a human settlement.’” the shaman explained.

What did the Ministry of Culture say about the acts of discrimination in the department of Deysi Araujo?

After the situation of discrimination that Deysi Araujo made public in a report by ‘Magaly TV, the firm’he culture Ministry issued an extensive statement in which it shows its total rejection of the prohibition of a shaman from entering the star’s apartment for wearing a hat, typical of his place of origin.

“Rejects the ethnic-racial discriminatory act of a citizen, who restricted a person’s access to a family building, arguing that the traditional hat she was wearing was not appropriate clothing, thus belittling her cultural identity, affecting her dignity (…). Remember that, in Peru, any discriminatory act is prohibited by the Political Constitution“says part of the statement.

Mincul speaks out in the case of Deysi Araujo. Photo: X/Ministry of Culture

In that sense, the state entity addressed the Municipality of San Isidro to inform them about the measures they will adopt so that this situation does not happen again. Likewise, the Mincul stated that it will report this case to the Public Ministry so that the corresponding actions can be taken within its powers.

Help channels

The Ministry of Culture makes available the channels of attention against ethnic-racial discrimination (GUIDE). To do this, you just have to call or write to WhatsApp 976 079 336in order to receive legal attention and free in case you are a victim or witness of acts of discrimination due to habits, customs, clothing, symbols, place of origin, language, beliefs and/or physical features.

