The amount was originally intended for the Growth Acceleration Program; States must adjust the action plan by January 31

The MinC (Ministry of Culture) changed this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) the complementary guidelines for requesting and applying resources in the PNAB (Aldir Blanc National Policy for Promoting Culture). The ordinance was published in Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 276 kB).

The main change establishes the refund of R$300 million to the States and the Federal District, originally allocated to the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) in 2023. Now, these funds will be directed to cultural promotion in 2024.

The adjustment affects Annex I of Ordinance 80, which detailed the distribution of values ​​between the States and the DF. The director of Direct Funding at MinC, Teresa Cristina Azevedo, stated that States have until January 31, 2024 to make adjustments to the Action Plans on the platform Transferegovincluding the resources received in the cultural promotion goal.

According to the MinC, the PNAB is the most structured cultural policy in the history of Brazil. By 2027, R$15 billion will be allocated for investments in cultural actions and projects.

Among the possible uses of resources, the execution of actions aimed at the construction, maintenance and expansion of cultural spaces, in addition to the purchase of cultural goods, stands out.