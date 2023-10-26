Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/25/2023 – 22:37

The Ministry of Culture announced this Wednesday (25) an investment of R$15 billion in the cultural sector until 2027, equivalent to R$3 billion per year, with the launch of the Aldir Blanc National Policy for Cultural Promotion (PNAB).

On the 19th, the policy became permanent with the signing of the Decree 11,740becoming a guarantee of stable income for the sector for the next five years.

Coming from the National Culture Fund, the resources will be allocated in a decentralized manner, that is, with transfers from the Union to projects in states, municipalities and the Federal District.

According to the ministrythe policy provides support for public calls, awards, courses, workshops, performances, audiovisual productions, creative and solidarity economy activities and the acquisition of goods and services.

Rules

To receive the resources, federal entities and intermunicipal public consortia will need to register action plans, with goals and actions, on the TransfereGov platform. The registration deadline starts on October 31st. The plans will have to be created with the participation of civil society and local cultural representatives. This information will be used to prepare the Annual Resource Application Plan (PAAR).

At least 20% of the resources will be invested in programs, projects and actions to democratize access to artistic and cultural production on the outskirts of cities and in the countryside, and in areas of traditional peoples and communities. Circus artists, nomads and gypsies will be able to compete in funding notices without needing to present proof of residence.

According to the ministry, the first amounts will be transferred from 2024. The transfers are considered a mandatory expense and cannot be cut or subject to contingencies, according to the ministry.

“The policy will irrigate cultural activity for the next five years so that we can bring new possibilities of hope and organization to the Brazilian cultural sector, providing a response to society and showing the real potential that exists in our culture as a tool for social and economic emancipation. of our country”, said minister Margareth Menezes.

Understand the policy

In June 2020, the Aldir Blanc Law was created to offer emergency income to workers and cultural professionals who interrupted work due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The following year, the emergency aid deadline was extended.

In 2022, the then federal government issued a provisional measure changing the laws supporting the cultural sector, impacting the Aldir Blanc Law, limiting financial support. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended, in November of the same year, the effects of Provisional Measure 1,135/2022.

The law was a tribute to one of the greatest composers of Brazilian music Aldir Blanc, who died in 2020, a victim of Covid-19.