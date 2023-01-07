The Ministry of Culture, Puebla through the initiative “We are all Magi“, 300 girls and boys belonging to the San Isidro Castillotla neighborhood received toys at the “La Carmela” Cultural Center, located south of the capital.

Balls, dolls, cars, rings and stuffed animals, among others toysdonated by the population, were delivered to the bicycle station of said enclosure, where the attendees received rosca de reyes, coffee and chocolate to celebrate the children’s tradition

First event held in the Cultural Center “La Carmela”, A place that also has a museum, an open-air agora, workshop rooms, a movie theater, a library, a skate park, an area for a picnic and other areas for recreation and culture.

The activities of this space can be consulted on the website https://sc.puebla.gob.mx or through the social networks Facebook (Puebla Culture Secretariat) and Twitter (@CulturaGobPue).