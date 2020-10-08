For a long time, we are constantly reading and hearing about this, that if the decoction is drunk for a long time, it starts harming the body. Especially liver damage. Putting an end to all such speculation, the Ministry of AYUSH has made it clear that drinking the decoction does not harm the body in any way…

Information has been given by the Ministry that drinking the decoction makes the body healthy and healthy. It can also be consumed. If a person is harmed by drinking the decoction or has liver problems, it depends on what he is using and in what quantity when preparing the decoction.



The decoction is effective in protecting against corona

It was suggested by Ministry of AYUSH to avoid the infection of Coronav virus, drinking decoction, drinking turmeric milk, drinking basil tea, ginger, honey cloves, black pepper and cinnamon etc.

The decoction increases the body’s immunity

According to Ayurveda, all these spices act like Ayurvedic medicine and they have the ability to keep the body healthy. All these herbs are invaluable inheritance given by nature to a healthy body.

Damage to the liver by drinking decoction

Ayush Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha made it clear at a press conference on Tuesday 6 October that drinking the decoction causes any damage to the liver, no such evidence has been found.

-Cotecha continues his point of view that the Ministry of AYUSH was advised to prepare the decoction using basil, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger and raisins.

The decoction does not harm the liver in any way

Also, you have been asked to consume this decoction twice a day so that your body remains healthy and the coronavirus does not take you under its grip. If a person consumes decoction keeping this method in mind, then he may not have any liver problem.

-Because these are all natural herbs and all these spices are used regularly while cooking food in Indian society. This has been happening for centuries. Kotecha further said that research is going on to find out the exact effect of decoction on Covid-19.



Strengthen the respiratory system

Ayush Ministry says that all the herbs and issues used in making the decoction are helpful in strengthening your body as well as keeping the respiratory system free from infection.

– Remind you that the first attack of a corona is on the person’s respiratory system. For this, the corona virus attacks directly on the lungs. The lungs are the power house of the human respiratory system. If they become infected, the patient’s condition worsens due to respiratory problems.

