Action resulted in the closure of 3 factories; there was no disclosure of company brands and seizure locations

O Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock carried out inspection operations that resulted in the seizure of 2,000 liters of adulterated beverages and the closure of 3 factories. The agency did not disclose the names of the companies involved, as well as the locations of the actions.

The operations took place through the National Program to Prevent and Combat Fraud and Clandestine in Products of Plant Origin and focused on factories producing juices, nectars, vinegar, wine, brandy, cachaça and coconut water.

Tax auditors identified irregularities on the part of companies, such as:

Addition of unauthorized cane sugar or above the permitted amount;

Dilution of drinks with excess water;

Use of dyes and sweeteners to mask the product to the consumer;

Irregular advertising;

Transportation of beverages in inappropriate and irregular conditions;

Inadequate production conditions.

“The irregularities found aim to increase the factories’ profits, but they put consumers’ health at risk and damage the sector’s image”said federal agricultural tax auditor Celso Franchini.

In total, the following were seized:

65 thousand liters of coconut water;

64 thousand liters of balsamic vinegar;

64,800 liters of fruit soda;

20,600 kilos of concentrated juice;

10,156 kilos between dehydrated juice, solid preparation, extract and aromas of different fruit flavors;

4,554 liters of sugarcane spirit;

2,689 liters of red wine, with signs of adulteration and outside the identity and quality requirements for the products.

“Beverage adulteration is a fraudulent practice that harms the entire agricultural chain, as it reduces the demand for quality agricultural products for the industry, reducing the quality of the products sold and bringing risks to the health of the consumer. The ministry is stepping up its efforts to curb illegal activities that harm consumers and affect the reputation of Brazilian products.”highlighted Franchini.

In addition to the seizures, the Ministry of Agriculture will apply legal measures against the companies involved in the irregularities. Punishment may include fines, interdiction of facilities, cancellation of registration of products and establishments, and criminal proceedings against companies and their technical managers, depending on the seriousness of the violations found.