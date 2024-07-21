Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2024 – 11:35

The Ministry of Agriculture announced this Sunday that it had ruled out, after analysis, three suspected cases of Newcastle disease in birds in Rio Grande do Sul.

The news is important because on Thursday, the 18th, the government confirmed that it had identified a focus of the disease in the state. The discarded cases were within the protection zone established by the ministry.

Newcastle disease is caused by a virus that affects domestic and wild birds, mainly damaging the respiratory system. According to the federal government, it is safe to consume chicken meat and eggs produced in the affected region.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, the samples were analyzed in “record time”. He said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva instructed the ministry to handle the case with transparency and reassure both the local population and countries that import Brazilian chicken meat. “I am certain that with the agility of our teams we will return to normal exports very soon”, stated Fávaro.