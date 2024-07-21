Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/21/2024 – 12:35

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) reported this Sunday (21) that three suspected cases of Newcastle disease (DNC) in Rio Grande do Sul were discarded, after analyses by the Federal Laboratory of Agricultural Defense of São Paulo (LFDA-SP) revealed a negative result for the virus. The viral disease affects wild and commercial birds and is highly contagious to animals.

The samples were collected on Friday (19) on three suspected properties, located in the protection zone established for DNC by the state’s animal health surveillance and defense team in conjunction with the Mapa team.

Related news:

Last Wednesday (18) an outbreak was identified of the disease on a commercial poultry farm located in the municipality of Anta Gorda, in Rio Grande do Sul. The positive diagnosis was also made by LFDA-SP.

“The negative results are an extremely positive sign regarding the containment of this health event, which is important for a rapid resolution of the situation, and reinforces the robustness of Brazil’s agricultural defense system,” the ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Agriculture also reported that sanitary barriers are being set up in the Taquari Valley region to control movement and prevent the entry and passage of birds in the outbreak area, as determined by the National Contingency Plan for DNC. In addition, epidemiological investigations continue in the protection surveillance zone and throughout Rio Grande do Sul.

“The population should not be concerned and can continue to consume chicken meat and eggs, including from the affected region. Mapa reinforces that the consumption of poultry products inspected by the Official Veterinary Service (SVO) remains safe and without contraindications,” the ministry continued.

After the confirmation of the first case, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) and the Rio Grande do Sul Poultry Association (ASGAV) released a statement stating that they are monitoring and supporting the actions of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock, Sustainable Production and Irrigation of Rio Grande do Sul. “Federal and state authorities acted quickly to identify the case and closed the farm, ensuring that no birds were released. The official protocols established to mitigate the specific situation were activated and the surrounding area remains monitored,” said the entity.

On Sunday, ABPA celebrated the negative test results and said it continues to support the surveillance efforts and negotiations led by the Brazilian government to reestablish market flows. Last year, 14.83 tons of chicken meat were produced, according to ABPA. “This is important news, which confirms that this is an isolated situation,” said the association.

Last Friday (19), the Ministry of Agriculture reviewed the protocols for issuing certification for exports of poultry meat and poultry products. The restriction varies according to the market, but affects sales to 44 countries.

Newcastle disease

NCD is caused by infection with a virus belonging to the avian paramyxovirus serotype 1 (APMV-1) group, which is virulent in commercially produced poultry. In addition to birds, it can affect reptiles, mammals, and even humans.

The last confirmed cases in Brazil occurred in 2006 and in subsistence birds, in the states of Amazonas, Mato Grosso and Rio Grande do Sul.