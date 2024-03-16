Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 11:03

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) ordered on Friday, the 15th, the recall of ten brands of extra virgin olive oil from the markets. The measure is precautionary and is part of the developments of Operation Gethsemane, which identified an illicit scheme for the importation, adulteration and distribution of fraudulent products.

The brands are:

*Land of Óbidos;

*Serra Morena;

*From Alcântara;

*Vincenzo; Az Olive Oil;

*Almazara;

*Escarpas das Oliveiras;

*Don Alejandro; Mezzano; It is

*Uberaba.

Consumers who have purchased these products must stop consuming them and can request a replacement in accordance with the Consumer Protection Code.

Operation Gethsêmani took place on the 6th, 7th and 8th of March in the municipalities of Saquarema (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Recife (PE) and Natal (RN), with the participation of the Civil Police of the States of Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro and São Paulo. 104,363 liters of fraudulent olive oil were seized.

“Taste Test: what are the 3 best extra virgin olive oil brands on the market?

“In addition to the unknown composition, production and marketing were identified in inadequate hygienic and sanitary conditions in a clandestine establishment, causing a risk to public health and unfair competition,” reported Mapa.

Consumer tips

According to Mapa, olive oil is the second most fraudulent food product in the world. Therefore, the ministry has separated some precautions that consumers should take into consideration:

*Be wary of prices well below the market average;

*Always check the list of irregular products already seized in Mapa actions, in this link ;

*Do not buy olive oil in bulk;

*It is important to pay attention to the expiration date and the ingredients contained; It is

*Choose products with the most recent packaging date.