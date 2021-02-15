Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to expand grant support to farmers. As reported on website Cabinet, the Prime Minister signed a decree on the results of his working visit to Adygea.

It is noted that the Ministry of Agriculture should expand the use of grant support to farmers so that it can include the costs of purchasing garden strawberry seedlings. Currently, such support is being provided to farmers purchasing raspberry and blackberry seedlings.

During his visit to Adygea, a local entrepreneur asked Mishustin to include strawberries in the list of crops.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Russia approved the Strategy for the Development of the Forestry Complex until 2030. According to the document, the contribution of the forestry industry to the country’s economy in nine years should increase to 1.14 trillion rubles, today this figure is two times less.