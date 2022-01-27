The Ministry of Agriculture is engaged in a battle with the European Commission over the repayment of millions of euros in wrongly granted agricultural subsidies. The ministry confirms this on Thursday after earlier reports from The Financial Times. A collective of tomato growers received EU subsidies between 2010 and 2012, but is said to have committed fraud.

In 2013, the European Commission decided that FresQ, as the collective is called, had to repay an amount of 52 million euros due to the alleged fraud. It was given eight years to do that. Partly because FresQ went bankrupt in 2017, the money was never recovered. The Ministry of Agriculture is said to have tried to claim money from former members of the collective through the trustees and therefore requested an extension of the collection period. That request was not honored by the European Commission.

A spokesperson confirms that the ministry has now repaid 12 million euros to the European Union, because the end date for repayment of that amount had already passed. The remaining 40 million euros is still open. The European Commission, which confirms the case to the ANP news agency, is demanding a full refund. The ministry disagrees and says it has done everything it can to recover the money from the recipients.