06/15/2023 – 22:11

The Gross Value of Agricultural Production in 2023 should be R$ 1.179 trillion, 3.8% above last year, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Agriculture. The forecast for crops is for revenues of R$ 835.5 billion (+6.3%) and for livestock of R$ 343.8 billion (-1.8%). “The VBP is influenced by agricultural prices, which have been reduced for several products, including corn, soybeans and wheat, which are highly relevant in the calculation,” the ministry said in a note. “The prices received by soybean and corn producers are, respectively, 8.93% and 14.37% below April prices.”

In the case of crops, products such as peanuts, rice, bananas, cocoa, sugar cane, beans, oranges, cassava, corn, soybeans and tomatoes perform well. In livestock, the positive contribution is given by pork meat, milk and eggs, and the negative contribution comes from beef (-7.3%) and chicken meat (-6.0%).
























