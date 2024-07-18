Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 21:37

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed, in a note this Thursday, 17, that an outbreak of Newcastle disease (DNC) was detected in a commercial poultry establishment in Anta Gorda, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The ministry reported that the positive diagnosis was received at 4:00 p.m. from the Federal Laboratory for Agricultural Defense of São Paulo (LFDA-SP), recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO) as an international reference laboratory for the diagnosis of NCD. According to the ministry, Newcastle disease is a viral disease that affects domestic and wild birds and causes respiratory signs followed by nervous manifestations.

According to the ministry, the investigation into the disease was conducted by the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock, Sustainable Production and Irrigation of Rio Grande do Sul, which forwarded the samples for laboratory analysis at the LFDA. “The Ministry of Agriculture clarifies that the poultry establishment was immediately closed, including the suspension of the movement of birds, after the first response by the secretariat,” the ministry said in the note.

The Ministry also stated that it will implement, together with the state agency, the procedures for eradicating the outbreak. This protocol is provided for in the “Contingency Plan for Avian Influenza and Newcastle Disease”. The protocol provides for the sanitary slaughter and elimination of all birds and disinfection of the site. “A complementary investigation will also be carried out within a 10 km radius around the area where the outbreak occurred, in addition to other measures that may be necessary according to the epidemiological assessment”, added the ministry.

Finally, the Ministry clarifies that the consumption of poultry products inspected by the Official Veterinary Service (SVO) “remains safe and without contraindications”.