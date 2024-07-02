The Ministry of Agriculture closed a clandestine fertilizer and pesticide factory in the municipality of Araraquara (SP) last Friday, the 28th. The establishment is considered clandestine because it is not registered, the ministry explains in a note.

Furthermore, inspectors did not find an environmental license at the establishment.

“All equipment necessary for the production of agricultural inputs was found, as well as raw materials and a large quantity of packaging and labels,” the ministry said. In total, 17,590 liters of liquid fertilizers, 6,225 kilos of solid fertilizers, 500 empty packages and 1,140 liters of biological pesticides were found. “All products were seized and activities were suspended as a precautionary measure,” the ministry said.



