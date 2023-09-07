In 2018, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) lied to the European Commission about the extent of fraud involving agricultural plots in the Netherlands. In this fraud, farmers wrongly applied for European subsidies for land that did not belong to them. The Ministry knew that this was widespread, but denied this to the European Commission.
