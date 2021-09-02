The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a picture of about six hundred people with whom it is discussing aid with leaving Afghanistan. These are people with whom the ministry tries to keep in touch as much as possible, the department told the ANP. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the numbers are constantly changing.











The group mainly consists of Dutch citizens, status holders and family members who are eligible for family reunification. About five hundred people of this group are in the picture. In addition, it concerns two embassy employees and about 23 local employees of the European Union, NATO or the United Nations.

Finally, 56 Afghans fall under the motion of D66 MP Salima Belhaj. It also asks ’employees who have assisted the Dutch government (including guards, judicial officers, cooks, drivers), employees of Dutch development projects, human rights defenders and women’s rights defenders in particular, fixers of journalists and journalists’ to offer protection and assistance. .

A special call team is trying to keep in touch with this group, the ministry reports. Fifty employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working on this.

2500 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan, 1600 of whom are in the Netherlands or are coming here. However, there are now reportedly 15,000 to 16,000 reports of people asking for help from the department.

Interpreting to court

Earlier today, this site reported that Afghan interpreters who have worked for the Defense Forces are going to court because they want their families, including brothers and sisters, to be evacuated as well. The Netherlands refuses to put them on evacuation lists, while according to the Afghans they are in great danger because the Taliban want to take revenge on them. Lawyer Michael Ruperti is now going to court on behalf of six families to force them to be removed from Afghanistan as soon as possible.

