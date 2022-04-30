Wilders has been receiving death threats from Pakistan for years. Just this week, a reward of 5 million Pakistani rupees was offered on social media for the one who beheads Wilders. When he recently complained about this on Twitter and addressed Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif about the behavior of his compatriots, he was briefly blocked by the medium.

Wilders believes that the cabinet does not support him enough. “Two fatwas, my body dragged down the street like a doll and set on fire in Karachi, a price on my head to kill me, countless death threats, and the one who is silent in all keys is Prime Minister Mark Rutte,” he tweeted. Saturday morning.

But according to Hoekstra, it is not true that the cabinet is not doing anything. According to him, the cabinet is ‘seriously concerned about death threats against Geert Wilders’. “They are completely unacceptable. We have already conveyed our concerns to the Pakistani authorities several times in Islamabad and The Hague. And we will continue to do so.” See also Colorful “Christmas pigs” for tips in Venezuela

#Ministry #Pakistan #complains #death #threats #Geert #Wilders