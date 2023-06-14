His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which the medical examination system for newborns was discussed, along with a number of legislation and policies. And initiatives aimed at supporting and developing the government work system.

The agenda of the council meeting included discussing a number of legislations related to regulating the economic sector in the country, including the profession of auditors, commercial agencies, arbitration, reorganizing medical and pharmaceutical products and their tracking mechanisms, in addition to reviewing a number of policies and regulatory decisions related to the implementation of the human resources law in the federal government and electric vehicles. . The council also discussed a number of new technologies in the field of transportation, mapping software within the legislation laboratory, and mechanisms for testing them in coordination with the ministries and concerned authorities.

In government affairs, the Ministerial Council for Development discussed a number of regulatory decisions for the education sector in the country, and the governance of its councils, in addition to discussing the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding the topic of “the policy of the General Authority for Sports regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country.”

During the meeting, the Council also discussed the system for hosting international and regional conferences and events in the country, and reviewed a number of government reports, including a report on the results of implementing the medical examination system for newborns, and the results of participation in each of the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank, and the annual meetings of financial bodies. The joint Arab meeting, and the meeting of the regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers, in addition to the decisions of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.