The objective is to guarantee access and equity in health care for this population in the SUS

O MS (Ministry of Health) published, last Thursday (March 14, 2024), an ordinance establishing the Technical Committee for the Health of the Homeless Population. The regulation amends a previous one (consolidation ordinance 2 of 2017) and installs the collegiate body.

The committee's objectives are:

reactivate the technical group, whose responsibility is to propose actions aimed at guaranteeing access for the homeless population to health care and other SUS (Unified Health System) services;

support the formulation of the National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for the Homeless Population;

articulate and monitor the implementation of actions arising from demands agreed between the ministry and social movements organized in favor of the homeless population.

The initiative is part of the federal government's commitment to implement measures aimed at the attention and comprehensive care of the homeless population through the Visible Streets Plan.

The coordination involves 11 ministries in partnership with state and municipal governments and in dialogue with social movements on the subject, representatives of the Legislative and Judiciary powers, Public Ministry and Public Defender's Office, civil society, business sector, universities and workers.

14 actions will be implemented in the health sector, with an estimated investment of R$304.1 million.

The coordination of the committee will be Saps (Primary Health Care Secretariat). Entities in the health sector and civil society organizations will also be part of the group. At its 1st meeting, which should be held in March, the work schedule and activity agenda will be defined.

“In this situation of resumption and reconstruction of public policies in the current federal government, the rearticulation of the Homeless Population Health Technical Committee means for us the resumption of social participation in government decisions, the participation and commitment of everyone to the SUS and strengthening democracy”said Saps Access and Equity coordinator, Lilian Gonçalves.

The committee's duties are also:

incorporate and encourage the production of technical and political knowledge resulting from research and debates carried out by organized social movements related to the theme, in order to expand society's knowledge on issues related to the health of the homeless population in the country;

monitor and evaluate actions related to the implementation and implementation of the PNPSR (National Health Policy for the Homeless Population).

With information from Gov Agency.