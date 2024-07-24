The statement was made after the athlete criticized the material received for the Paris Games; some internet users blamed the government for the lack of items

The Minister of Sports, Andre Fufucapublished a clarification note about the uniforms and kits of the Brazilian delegation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. According to him, the Ministry of Sports is not responsible for the production and supply. “This task is managed by specific entities designated for this purpose”he said on Monday (22.Jul.2024) on his social networks.

The minister’s statement came after Brazilian athlete José Fernando Ferreira, known as Balotelli, criticized on Monday (22.Jul) on his X account (ex-Twitter), the kits he received for the Olympics. Balotelli said that the material received did not meet the needs of his sport, which includes 10 different events, forcing him to bear additional expenses to acquire suitable shoes. Some internet users commented on the publication and blamed the government.

The athlete also pointed out the insufficiency of the clothing kit, which only includes a tank top, a training jumpsuit and a pair of shorts.You have no idea how much of a bummer it was to receive the selection material.”said Balotelli, 24th in the World Athletics decathlon rankings, highlighting the need for specific shoes for each event.

Here is the publication:

Read the comments from internet users:

Here is the athlete’s post: