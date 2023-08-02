Minister of Justice says that, by law, it is not up to the government to release the images, but to the Judiciary

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinodeclared that the ministry did not deny handing over the images of the 8th of January to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) which investigates the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

In an interview with CNN Brazil on 3 th (1st.aug.2023), Dino said that the ministry reported to the commission that, by law, the sharing of police investigation evidence is not a decision of the Minister of Justice, but of the Judiciary.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security sent letteron Friday (July 28), to the CPMI saying that the images are “in criminal investigationl” and that the access request should “be forwarded to the authority responsible for police investigations”.

On Tuesday (Aug 1), the CPMI determined the shipmentwithin 48 hours, of the internal images of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of January 8th.

After the CPMI decision, Dino criticized the measurement in your profile on twitter. The minister spoke about an alleged attempt by opponents to rig last year’s elections, demonstrations by Bolsonarists held in October 2022 and January of this year and the explosion attempt from a truck near the Brasilia International Airport on Christmas Eve 2022.

“These are proven truths. There’s no point in inventing ‘facts’ to cover up such truths. And we will continue to govern and take care of the population. A lot of work to rebuild Brazil”, wrote Dino.

The CPMI of January 8 is composed of members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. There are 16 deputies and 16 senators, with an equal number of substitutes.

