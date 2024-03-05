Project is to promote an educational issue, not exhibition, say government representatives

O Ministry of Labor and Employment denied, this Tuesday (March 5, 2024), that he was violating the GDPR (General Data Protection Law) in the report on equal pay between men and women. The government had been questioned by companies regarding the transparency of data on employee positions and salaries.

Luciana Nakamura, Program Director of the Executive Secretariat, explained that the complicated data in the report will be percentages. According to her, positions and salaries of professionals will not be disclosed.

“The Ministry has been careful not to promote the exposure of people and positions”, he stated. The statement was made during an event promoted by FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front), in Brasília.

He further explained that the report will not include salary differences, but an average and median of managers and directors. Thus, he states, “there is no identification of the position nor the remuneration of those who occupy it”.

Dercylete Lisboa, general coordinator of Inspection and Promotion of Decent Work, also from the Ministry of Labor and Employment, said that the objective of the report is for companies to verify whether or not there is inequality in the company.

“The report is to promote an educational issue, not exposure. If we don’t visualize it, companies won’t say there is inequality”, he said.

For her, it is not justifiable for a company to have employees, regardless of race and gender, performing the same role with different salaries.

Document delivery

The pay equality report between men and women must be submitted by organizations with 100 or more employees, with a formal contract, by March 8th. Non-compliance by companies can result in a fine of 3% of payroll.

The first report made by the Ministry of Labor should be ready on March 18, when companies will need to publish it on their social networks or websites, as per the law.

