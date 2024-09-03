The images of the cards for the Unified National Contest will be released on September 10th

The MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) reported this Monday (2.Sep.2024) that it has completed the reverse logistics stage of the CPNU (Unified National Public Tender).

The process carried out was the collection of all the tests, candidates’ answer cards and other administrative materials used during the administration of the test, in August. They were also transported and returned to the place where the corrections will be made.

The headquarters of the examining board, Cesgranrio Foundationin Rio de Janeiro, was the final destination of the packages containing the documents. They were collected from all 3,563 locations where the tests were administered in the 228 municipalities.

According to the MGI, to ensure the complete security and integrity of the selection process, the reverse logistics operation had the support of several agencies, such as the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Federal Police, PRF (Federal Highway Police), Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), National Public Security Force, in addition to the state secretariats of Public Security.

“Reverse logistics is a crucial phase, as it ensures the safety and integrity of the entire event. It involves the return of all materials used to the processing site”, declared the CNU organizing committee.

DIGITALIZATION

After the materials arrive at the organizing committee’s headquarters, the next step is to scan all the answer sheets filled out by the candidates.

The objective is to ensure the preservation of all records with due access to information by candidates.

According to the notice, images of the answer cards will be made available from 10 am on September 10th. Access can be made at candidate area.

With information from Brazil Agency.