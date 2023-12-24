Products did not correspond to identity standards; in total, there are 10 brands from 8 companies and 82,000 liters seized

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock ordered the recall of 12 batches of olive oil that are unfit for consumption. The measure, announced on Thursday (Dec 21), was taken after confirmation, in laboratory analyses, that the products did not correspond to the identity and quality standards established by technical regulations.

“In total, there are 10 brands from 8 responsible companies that were found in supermarkets, distribution centers or packaging establishments [engarrafador] and which represent 82,000 liters of the product seized and removed from the markets”informed the ministry.

The agency also said that the guidance is to avoid consuming the products and that they be returned to the sales outlets where they were purchased.

Fraud

Olive oil is the 2nd most fraudulent food product in the world, behind only fish. Among the guidelines to prevent consumers from being deceived when purchasing, the Ministry of Agriculture says that they should be wary of prices well below the market average; do not buy olive oil in bulk; pay attention to the expiration date and the ingredients contained; and opt for products with the most recent bottling date.

The Ministry of Agriculture also reported that in addition to the 12 announced lots, there are also other products that were seized due to signs of irregularities. These products are still awaiting final laboratory opinion.

Check below the list of olive oils unsuitable for consumption:

With information from Brazil Agency.