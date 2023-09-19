Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/18/2023 – 22:45

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples asked the Federal Police (PF) to take over investigations into the murder of an indigenous couple that occurred this Monday (18) in Aral Moreia (MS), a city on the border with Paraguay. A religious leader from the Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic group and her husband, both elderly, were found charred in the Guassuty village.

Videos circulating on social media show images of the bodies amidst the smoke caused by the arson that consumed the house where they lived. According to the ministry, the crime occurred during the early hours of the morning, but the images were only released in the afternoon.

The case is already being investigated by the Civil and Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul. According to the Regional Coordination of the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) in Ponta Porã, a suspect was identified and detained, but his identity was not revealed.

“The ministry continues to monitor the case closely, so that those responsible for this crime are duly punished,” the ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples received the news of the murder with regret and indignation.

The religious leader was a praying woman in the indigenous village. She and her husband were killed inside their home, where they not only lived, but also promoted traditional spiritual rituals of the Guarani-Kaiowá people.