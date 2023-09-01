Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/31/2023 – 22:27

The Ministry of Sport formalized, this Thursday afternoon (31), with the National Council of Sesi and Sesi São Paulo, the signing of a Cooperation Agreement for the start of activities of women’s football schools in São Paulo. The ceremony, held at Sesi de Osasco, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, formalized some of the guidelines established by the National Strategy for Women’s Football, created through Decree 11,458, of March 30, 2023, signed by President Lula in the month of International Women’s Day (March 8) is celebrated.

“This is a milestone for the Public Policy of Sport in Brazil, considering the express normative prohibition of the practice of the modality by girls and women for almost 40 years, until 1979. female, considering all its fronts, is to pierce a bubble that will have repercussions not only in sport but in the participation of women in other areas of society”, recalled the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser.

The agreement foresees, in the first stage, the offering of women’s soccer classes for children from 6 to 15 years of age free of charge in 11 units in the state of São Paulo. The idea is to reach an audience of more than 1,600 young people in the first moment. Registration for women’s soccer in the Athlete of the Future Program (PAF) can be done directly at one of the Sesi-SP Activity Centers.

“Our focus is education linked to sport. The two always complement each other. Culture and sport are part of education”, says Vagner Freitas, president of the National Council of Sesi. Within Brazil’s idea of ​​hosting the Women’s Football World Cup in 2027, the project should be expanded to the entire national territory in the near future.

“The mindset is to think of Brazil as a whole. Always act in a network, together with other partners. In this way, the federal government continues to seek new entities to expand the initiative as much as possible”, Sandra Santos, director of Women’s Football Development at the Ministry of Sports.