Theories about the crisis in the Mar Menor spread by the Ingenio Foundation, which, contrary to practically the entire scientific community, denies that nitrates from agricultural activity are to blame for its deterioration and blames the degradation on supposedly poor treatment of sewage in riverside municipalities, caused political leaders of all stripes to come to the fore to make things clear. The central government, regional executive, city councils and scientists, who so often disagree about the causes of the poor state of the salty lagoon and the solutions, agreed yesterday that the theses of this business lobby have neither head nor tail.

The Ingenio Foundation had recently directed the peephole against the regional government of the PP and it decided yesterday to fight back. And it was commissioned by Marcos Ortuño, Minister of the Presidency, Culture, Tourism and Sports, one of the ‘heavyweights’ of the Executive chaired by Fernando López Miras. Ortuño accused this group of “deceiving farmers” and of “laughing at the million and a half Murcians” with the thesis that it is disseminating that the degradation of the Mar Menor is due to the phosphates from the wastewater and not to the pollution by nitrates, as defended by the vast majority of scientists.

At the press conference held after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council, the Minister of the Presidency pointed out that in the Region “there are thousands of honest, honest and hard-working farmers who do not feel represented by the Ingenio Foundation and others who feel directly cheated . Probably no one before has harmed the region’s agricultural sector as much as the Ingenio Foundation,” Ortuño said.

Ortuño assures that “no one has harmed the agricultural sector as much” as this business group



The counselor insisted that “it is tremendously irresponsible, as well as a lie” to say that the contamination of the Mar Menor is due to sewage, as the Ingenio Foundation assures, inviting those responsible for the ‘lobby’ to consult the weekly Public Health reports that disprove their theories. “These reports have been made by health technicians, who are much more reliable than other studies paid for and commissioned by this foundation.”

The counselor sees a clear political intent in the approaches of these businessmen. “They are tricking farmers into a certain political party.” Without naming him, he was referring to Vox, who yesterday warned the PP that he has to repeal the Law for the Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor if he wants his support to govern in 2023. “The protection of the Mar Menor is non-negotiable,” Ortuño replied.

Vox warns the PP that if it wants its support in 2023 it will have to repeal the Law for the Recovery and Protection of the Mar MenorMarcos Ortuño



The national vice president of Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, insisted on this matter by declaring in Lorca, during his visit to Sepor, that if in May 2023 they are the most voted in the Region, the first measure they will approve will be to repeal the law of the Minor Sea.

The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, who visited the Region yesterday, commented that, although it is an autonomous competence, the Ministry is aware that sanitation and purification systems must be improved. «That is one of the reasons for those 20 million euros allocated to the eight municipalities involved in the watershed, so that they improve their own sanitation and treatment systems. But I think it’s not so much about looking for other people’s faults, but about trying to assume each one’s own responsibilities.

He added that the Mar Menor is a space for coexistence. «And here all those who are will continue to be, and this process cannot generate a scenario of good and bad. More than preparing studies to evade responsibility or blame third parties, what must be done is to identify the degree of responsibility that each one has and try to collaborate », he indicated.

Morán appealed to a citizen, sectoral and administrative collaboration mechanism, «to get the best result from an investment volume of 500 million euros. It is probably one of the last opportunities that this space has to give back to the territory what it needs: certainty and quality of life».