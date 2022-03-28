updateThe Netherlands is currently hosting at least 18,369 refugees from Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice and Security on Monday. Municipalities have created 29,053 places so far, of which just under 11,000 are available.

The government also calls on Ukrainian refugees to register in order to qualify for (financial) support. Just over 11,000 Ukrainians have done so so far.

There seems to be an upward trend, or at least a peak, in the occupancy rate of the reception places. Last week it fluctuated between 50 and 55 percent, Monday more than 63 percent of all places were occupied. The total number of refugees in the Netherlands is almost certainly higher, because there are also people who receive Ukrainians at home.

Care and support

For the refugees everything needs to be arranged, from education and care to the possibility to work and social support. However, it is still unclear how many people could eventually come to the Netherlands, and how many people should be counted on. The security regions said they had to prepare for much more than 50,000 refugees. See also Night under cover in the tunnels of the Kiev metro: "This is already a war"

In order to get a better view of the people who are now staying here, the cabinet is calling on Ukrainians to register with the municipality for registration in the Personal Records Database (BRP).

Since last Thursday, the ministry only publishes figures twice a week instead of daily. That day 27,048 places had been arranged and more than 15,000 people made use of the shelter. The aim of the security regions, which organize the reception, is to create at least 50,000 places. But the most important thing, according to the ministry, is that everyone who needs shelter can actually go somewhere.

State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) and Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning) announced on Friday that buildings of the Central Government Real Estate Agency will be made suitable to receive people. Those places are not only intended for Ukrainian refugees, but also regular asylum seekers from other countries. See also History, politics, population and geography





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.