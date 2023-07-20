Minister of Planning also claims to be concerned about fiscal space to pay for floors such as Health and Education

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebetsaid on Wednesday (19.Jul.2023) that the 37 ministries will know the space they will have in the 2024 Budget by this Friday (21.Jul.2023).

Speaking to journalists, Tebet said that the delay in voting on the new fiscal framework “it is not a problem to set up the Budget”and which works with “the text of the framework approved by the Senate”.

Although she has no reservations about the structure, the minister said she was concerned about the “use of fiscal space to pay for basic items such as Health and Education”.