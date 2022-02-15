Ministries, the paychecks are swelling. Administration allowance

The Italians have to deal with the dear bills and the increase of inflation, but good news on the economic front is on the way for those who work in ministries. The government – reads the Messaggero – has in fact decided to reduce the distance between the indemnities present in the various dicasteriesallocating 170 million euros. For the employees of the ministries there will not only be an increase in contract renewal. There also comes a extra increment from the payslips which, in some cases, will go as far as 2,500 euros gross per year, 208 euros (always gross) per month. Much more than the same contractual increase which, for central functions, ranges from 63 to 117 gross per month. The extra increase for the ministerials concerns the so-called administration allowancean item present in the paychecks of those who work in a ministry and which, at least until today, could have been profoundly different from administration to administration.

The increases– continues Il Messaggero – will come into force together with the new employment contract already signed by the unions and pending the green light of the Mef and of Court of Auditors. “We are achieving an important goal, strongly desired by the Flp in recent years”, he commented Marco Charlemagnegeneral secretary of the trade union, “and on which we fought in all the offices, up to the pressure of recent months against the ministries of the Economy and of Public administration to overcome the unjustified delays that were occurring, in order to recognize equal dignity and full recognition of professionalism of the staff of those administrations that have been in recent years heavily penalized“.

