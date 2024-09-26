Ministries | The savings are now visible in the ministries: the Ministry of Labor and the Economy starts the yt negotiations, up to 40 jobs at risk

Ministries|News about yt negotiations comes from different parts of the state administration.

Work- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs will start the cooperation negotiations concerning the entire staff.

Due to economic and production reasons, the negotiations to be started may lead to the dismissal of a maximum of 40 people.

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs says in a press release that the ministry’s annual operating expenditure allocation has not corresponded to the current cost structure in recent years.

The need for savings is also affected by the central government’s productivity goals defined in the government program. In addition, in the spring 2024 framework crisis, additional savings were decided and earlier savings were brought forward.

In the spring, it was already anticipated that public administration agencies and ministries will face extensive collective bargaining negotiations and possibly even the reduction of thousands of employees. In addition to the 250 million euros already decided in the government program, in the spring framework crisis, it was decided to save an additional 150 million euros for the administration.

News of public administration yt negotiations has previously come from, for example, the Safety and Chemicals Agency, the Tax Administration and Supo.

This one according to a moment’s estimate, a saving of 3.3 million euros must be made next year and 4.6 million euros from 2026 onwards in the Ministry of Labor and Economy’s personnel and consumption expenses compared to this year’s appropriation level.

“Adjustment measures must be priority-oriented, responsible and efficient in order to stabilize the ministry’s operating expenses for the coming years,” says the ministry’s chief of staff Timo Jaatinen in the bulletin.