Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/19/2023 – 22:31

Share



The federal government created a task force to expand the purchase of food produced by family farming, through public purchases. The initiative involves five ministries (Agrarian Development, Health, Education, Defense, Development and Social Assistance) and the National Supply Company (Conab), which signed a technical cooperation agreement this Wednesday (19th) in Brasília.

“With this agreement, I believe we are going to make a leap forward in the public purchase of family farming, meeting what President Lula wants, which is to increase food production and have a plentiful table”, celebrated the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira.

Among the responsibilities of the portfolio headed by him, the signed agreement provides for the provision of technical assistance and specialized rural extension for family farmers, with a focus on institutional purchases, in addition to intensifying actions to promote and organize food production, qualification of managers, public agents of the bodies and economic organizations of family farming in the purchase and sale processes through the public procurement modality.

The agreement is a way to boost the Food Acquisition Program (PAA), which provides that a minimum of 30% of public purchases of foodstuffs must come from family farming, for subsequent allocation to projects to combat hunger. “The PAA is one of the decisive programs that helped Brazil get off the hunger map”, he recalled.

recreated by Provisional Measure (MP) in Marchthe PAA was approved by the National Congress this month and should be sanctioned by the President of the Republic this Thursday (20).

“We are going to increase food production in Brazil, which has declined a lot in these years. The production of soybeans, corn, cotton, meat increased, and the production of rice, beans, cassava, vegetables, and fruits, which is what goes to the domestic market, went up a lot,” added Teixeira. The minister cited successful public procurement experiences, such as the purchase by the Brazilian Army of organic coffee produced by settlers linked to the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) in Espírito Santo.

Since it was relaunched, the PAA has already received thousands of offers through notices issued by Conab. “We received more than 3,700 proposals offered to the PAA. This demonstrates the power we have. There were more than 350 types of product on offer”, highlighted the company’s president, Edegar Pretto. So far, the public company has made available around BRL 1.1 billion in public notices for the purchase of food from family farming.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the production of healthy food”, said Nelson Luiz Krupinski, president of the Cooperativa dos Assentados of Greater Porto Alegre, who participated in the signing event of the cooperation agreement.

Present at the signing ceremony of the agreement, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, also highlighted the nutritional value of the measure. “It is not possible to think about the future of Brazil without thinking about the strong development of family farming. We want the children to have a full stomach and quality food”, she said.

Trindade emphasized the possibility of the federal network of hospitals and agencies linked to the ministry facilitating the purchase of food from small farmers. “We’ve been thinking about a centralized procurement mechanism for federal hospitals,” she noted. Also according to the minister, the folder can contribute to the production of data and indicators that assess the positive impact of the action on the health of the population served.

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Dias, also announced that the portfolio will facilitate the expansion of public purchases through its network of programs and related bodies. Likewise, at the Ministry of Education (MEC), the idea is to use the network of federal universities and institutes to promote an expansion in the purchase of food produced by small farmers’ cooperatives.























