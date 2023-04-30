Racial Equality and Human Rights folders triggered PGR; Ministry of Women talks about racism and misogyny

The Ministry of Women, Racial Equality and Human Rights issued a statement this Saturday (April 29, 2023) on the episode in which Samantha Vitena, a black woman, was removed by PF (Federal Police) agents from the airline’s flight GOAL. The episode took place during the air trip that departed from Salvador (BA) on the night of Friday (April 28).

According to reports, Vitena was not finding a compartment to store her suitcase and, therefore, would have been forced to check in the luggage. Afterwards, she got a place to take her belongings on the plane, however, she was still taken off. The company stated that the decision was taken by “operational security measure” (watch below).

In a joint note, the Ministry of Racial Equality and Human Rights informed who are in contact with GOL and who called the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in Bahia and the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in the State to investigate “crimes, infractions and or violations”.

“We believe that accountability in this case has an educational role and is up to both the GOAL as far as the Federal Police are concerned”he said.

In addition, the folders stated that they notified the anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) “for the adoption of all appropriate measures to prevent, curb and collaborate with the investigation of cases of racism practiced by agents of airline companies, improving their inspection mechanisms”.

A meeting between the ministries and the agency to discuss measures to prevent episodes of racism and regulatory mechanisms for airlines was also proposed.

through the social mediathe Ministry of Women stated that the episode demonstrates racism and misogyny (hatred or aversion to women). “The scene is an affront to Samantha and all black women”he said.

He also stated that the agency will ask the airline and the corporation to take action for what happened. According to the folder, both must “apologies and explanations” for the approach they had with the passenger.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 contacted the National Civil Aviation Agency this Saturday (April 29). Contacts were made by email and message via WhatsApp. As of the completion and publication of this text, no response has been received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include Anac’s statement regarding the case.

Read the note from the Ministry of Women below:

Read below the joint note from the Ministry of Racial Equality and Human Rights:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

A black woman stated that she was removed from a Gol flight on the night of Friday (April 28) by PF agents without being informed of the reason why she should leave the plane. In a note, the airline stated that Samantha Vitena did not accept to place her luggage in the correct places and, “due to operational security measures, he was unable to continue on the flight”.

On her Instagram profile, passenger Elaine Hazin –who was on the same flight– shared a record of what happened. In the video, one of the PF agents can be heard stating that the action to remove the black woman from the plane was “an order from the commander”.

According to the report, the woman was not finding a place on the plane to store her suitcase in which her notebook was and, for this reason, would have been forced to check in her luggage with the device. However, soon after, she managed to get a place to take her belongings on the aircraft. “and even then the flight would not take off”.

“Because if I shipped my laptop, [o aparelho] it would fall to pieces. The stewards didn’t lift a finger to help me. […] In 3 minutes, we managed to manage and put my backpack on. On the contrary. The flight attendants told me that if we landed in Guarulhos, it would be my fault, because I didn’t want to check the backpack […] It’s been more than 1 hour since I put my backpack here and, even so, the flight didn’t take off. And it would be my faultsaid Vitena.

In the background of the video, it is also possible to hear complaints from other passengers who were on flight 1575. “This is racism”said a female voice. “I have never seen such a deal in my life”said another person on the plane.

In a note (read below), the PF reaffirmed Gol’s version and said that “the commander exercises authority from the moment he presents himself for the flight until the moment he hands over the aircraft, having the autonomy to request support from the Federal Police”. According to the corporation, the circumstances of the fact are being determined.

In its position, the airline also stated that it continues to investigate “carefully” the episode. “We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but we reinforce that, for security measures, our number 1 value, luggage accommodation must follow the established rules and procedures, without exceptions”he said.

Watch (1min39s):