The Ministry of Racial Equality of Brazil and the Ministry of Equality of Spain released this Tuesday (May 23, 2023) joint note in which they repudiate the racism suffered by Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Jr. The bodies are committed to generic actions to combat and punish similar cases in sport and society.

The player suffered racist attacks in a match between Real Madrid and Valencia, for the Spanish Championship, on Sunday (May 21, 2023). In videos circulating on social networks recorded from the stands of the Mestalla stadium, home of Valencia, it is possible to hear choirs of “mono” (monkey, in Spanish).

In the note, the ministries claim that similar cases are “serious violation of human rights” and perpetuate “inequality and discrimination in all areas of society”.

“Racist, sexist and fascist attitudes on and off the football field are intolerable in a democracy. […] Sport should be a reflection of the values ​​of equality, respect and diversity that guide our societies and there is no place in it for those who propagate messages of hate, racism, persecution and intolerance.”says an excerpt from the note.

The countries also reiterated their commitment to follow a joint memorandum of understanding to “the promotion of racial equality and the fight against racism, racial discrimination and other related forms of intolerance”.

“The aforementioned agreement is based on the fact that racism is structural in our societies and that events like the one that occurred in Valencia are not isolated events, but are deeply rooted in society”says an excerpt from the note.

The Spanish ministry also said that the future Racism Law is the “horizon to articulate and materialize this agenda in an integral way”. He also reported the existence of a racial or ethnic discrimination assistance and guidance service, which offers legal assistance and counseling to victims.

The Brazilian government informed that the Ministries of Racial Equality, Sport and Justice jointly develop a national program to combat racism in sport.

Read the full joint note, in Portuguese:

“Due to a racist attack recently committed within the scope of the Spanish Football League against a player of Brazilian origin, the Ministry of Racial Equality of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Equality of the Kingdom of Spain declare, through this joint communication:

Firstly, its most forceful and absolute condemnation of racism in sport and the violence it generates, which constitutes a serious violation of human rights and perpetuates inequality and discrimination in all areas of society. Racist, sexist and fascist attitudes on and off the football field are intolerable in a democracy.

Secondly, we declare unconditional solidarity with Vini Jr., the player attacked, as well as with all athletes, professional or not, who experience racist violence in sport on a daily basis. Sport should be a reflection of the values ​​of equality, respect and diversity that guide our societies and there is no place in it for those who propagate messages of hate, racism, persecution and intolerance.

Thirdly, it insists on the obligation of all competent institutions to respond with the greatest diligence to act against this and all cases that occur in the sports field and that cannot go unpunished, guaranteeing the monitoring, protection and reparation of the victims of these crimes.

“The signatory States of this communication value the recent signature shared between the two governments of a Memorandum of Understanding for the promotion of racial equality and the fight against racism, racial discrimination and other related forms of intolerance. The aforementioned memorandum encourages cooperation and progress in the area of ​​equality, to share knowledge and good practices and expand access for Africans, Afro-descendants, blacks, Roma and migrants, among other populations and ethnic groups that suffer racial discrimination more frequently, to public policies that promote equity, dignity and well-being of these populations.

“The Ministry of Equality of Spain, within the scope of the said Memorandum of Understanding, undertakes to promote it in the exercise of the powers that correspond to it for the proposal, promotion and development of the transversal application of the principle of equal treatment and the elimination of all kinds of discrimination against people on grounds of racial or ethnic origin. It should be remembered that, within the scope of the referred agreement, it is established as a priority, precisely, that the States pay special attention to the fight against racism in sports activities.

“The aforementioned agreement is based on the fact that racism is structural in our societies and that events like the one that occurred in Valencia are not isolated events, but are deeply rooted in society. To advance in its eradication, States must first recognize and protect the rights of those who suffer it, in order to implement effective public policies that emphatically confront racism and racial discrimination, reduce levels of vulnerability and violence, and protect traditional peoples and migrant communities. Likewise, and in order to inform all possible victims of racism in sport, as well as in any other field, Spain informs of the existence of the Assistance and Guidance Service for Victims of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination of the Council for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination or Ethnic Discrimination (CEDRE), dependent on the Ministry of Equality, which offers legal assistance and advice to victims of discrimination based on race or ethnic origin through telephone assistance (021) and face-to-face in 23 offices throughout the state.

“In the Spanish case, the future Racism Law is configured as the horizon to articulate and materialize this agenda in an integral way. In the Brazilian case, the Ministries of Racial Equality, Sport and Justice are working together to develop a national program to combat racism in sport, reinforcing the commitment of the Brazilian government as a whole.

“The signatory States, through this Joint Communication, insist on this shared anti-racist and feminist commitment and on the importance of carrying out concrete and effective actions to promote equality and the fight against racism as essential pillars for the development of both countries.”

