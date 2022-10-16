Ministries | Kurvinen’s idea of ​​merging the departments of the Ministry of Education and Culture did not go through

Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen’s decision was announced to the ministry’s personnel on Thursday.

Just before becoming Minister of Agriculture and Forestry at the end of April, then Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen (center) left a surprising legacy to his successor. He wanted a report on the merger of the two departments of the Ministry of Education and Culture. Last Thursday, the ministry’s personnel were informed that the minister Petri Honkonen (central) decision, the merger of the Department of Culture and Art Policy and the Department of Youth and Sports Policy will not be continued at this stage.

In a message published internally to the personnel, it was said that the decision was made based on discussions with the personnel and stakeholders.

What were the reasons for the decision?

“This should be asked of our political decision-maker. I can’t take a position on that,” says the Director General of the Culture and Art Policy Department of the Ministry of Education and Culture Riitta Kaivosoja.

Neither Honkonen nor his staff responded to STT’s interview requests on Saturday.

Kaivosoja says that the working group of the Ministry of Education and Culture that has been considering the matter internally has been meeting since spring. The working group has been led by the head of the office Anita Lehikoinenand the administrative director of the ministry, senior managers from both related departments, heads of units and representatives of personnel organizations have participated in its work.

“Of course, the departments have discussed the issue,” Kaivosoja says.

For personnel according to the sent message, “a lot of ideas came up during the preparation about strengthening the cooperation between the departments by reforming the operating methods”. It also stated that the working group’s “survey sought a structure and operating methods that would promote the development of the industries and increase the utilization of the synergy of the industries”.

So, are there any structural or operational changes coming to the ministry?

“I can’t say that. This bulletin is brand new. After all, we have a lot of cooperation between departments. The good cooperation will probably continue,” Kaivosoja says.

At least the final results of the report, which were offered to the personnel, seem to be quite a jumble of words.

“The need to strengthen the operating conditions of youth policy and culture and creative fields at the national level has also come up. In this review, it is necessary to look at cooperation and division of labor with the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health,” the message stated.