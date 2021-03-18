Ministries Juha Majanen was appointed the new Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance

Hetemäki’s successor selection process took a long time.

Ministry of Finance has been appointed the new Chief of Staff Juha Majanen. He has worked in the Ministry of Finance as Director of Administration and Development, Deputy Budget Manager and Head of Unit, among others.

The post is for a fixed term, and the term beginning in early April will end in 2026.

“It’s great to be able to work in a new role for sustainable growth, the world’s best public administration and economic stability. I feel it is important to promote reforms and renewal even after the interest rate crisis, so that the well-being and rights of us and future generations can be realized, ”Majanen says in a press release.

Majanen follows the task Martti Hetemäki. Majanen has served as temporary chief of staff since Hetemäki retired last autumn. After leaving, Hetemäki became a working life professor of economics at the University of Helsinki and Aalto University.

The selection process for Hetemäki’s successor began as early as the end of 2019. The search had to be restarted last October, when the Under-Secretary of State Päivi Nergin election to the post failed.

A position previously held by Hetemäki Raimo Sailas, is officially called the “Secretary of State as Chief of Staff”.