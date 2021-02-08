Ministries Harri Pursiainen has six challengers in his search for LVM’s Chief of Staff

Pursiainen has held office since 2006 and in the Ministry since 1984.

Transport- and a total of seven people are applying for the office of Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Communications. Applicants include the current holder of the post Harri Pursiainen.

In addition to Pursiainen, a deputy head of the Finnish Permanent Representation to the EU is applying for the position Minna Kivimäki, who, prior to his current job in Brussels, has served as Head of Department in the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The CEO of Fintraffic Maritime Traffic Control is also interested in the position of Chief of Staff Rami Metsäpelto and former corporate responsibility director of the metal company Outokumpu Kari Tuutti.

The term of office is five years and will be filled from the beginning of June.

The Chief of Staff is the highest authority in the Ministry. Pursiainen has held office since 2006 and in the Ministry since 1984.