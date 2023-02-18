Trip to the municipality of Hulha Negra will be after Carnival, on the 5th; more than 270 cities have declared a state of emergency

A delegation of ministers will visit on Thursday (23.Feb.2023) the municipality of Hulha Negra, in Rio Grande do Sul, close to the border with Uruguay. The place is one of the most punished by the drought that affects the southern region of the country.

According to the government, the lack of rain is jeopardizing agricultural production in the area for the 3rd consecutive time.

According to the RBS TV, 272 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul declared a state of emergency on February 11. Hulha Negra had already determined the same situation on January 23. According to the broadcaster, damages in the city could reach R$ 40 million involving 1.2 million rural properties.

In January, the city hall informed that the municipality presented losses in beekeeping, in the planting of soy, sorghum and corn, and in the production of milk.

The following ministers will make the trip:

Paulo Teixeira – Agrarian Development and Family Farming;

Carlos Fávaro – Agriculture and Livestock;

Wellington Dias – Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger;

Waldez Góes – Integration and Regional Development;

Paulo Pimenta – Social Communication.

Edgar Pretto, who should be nominated to head Conab (National Supply Company), will also accompany the entourage. The travel time has not been disclosed.