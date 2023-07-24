Paulo Pimenta publishes an image watching the match with Rui Costa, Alexandre Padilha and Jorge Messias

the minister of If with (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, published a photo on Monday (July 24, 2033) watching the match between the Brazilian team and Panama in the Women’s World Cup. He is accompanied by ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union). “The national team and Brazil on the Right Track! While our girls make us proud in Australia, we continue to work to unite and rebuild the country”, he wrote the minister in his profile on twitter.