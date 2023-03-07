Ministers | Uutissuomalainen: the central parliamentary group does not intend to deal with Lintilä’s case

The center the parliamentary group does not intend to deal with the case related to Minister of Economy Mika Lintilä’s (central) alcohol use. The chairman of the group told about it Eva Kalli For Utisfinomali.

“Lintilä has handled his job as minister of economic affairs well. There is no need to discuss things based on anonymous rumors in the parliamentary group. They have the flavor of a racing yacht,” said Kalli.

Also a former prime minister Matti Vanhanen (kesk) called the rumors about Lintilä in Ylen’s Ykkösaamu “a car chase.”

Lintila said on Tuesday To Ylethat he doesn’t have a problem with alcohol.

“Alcohol has not affected my work duties in any way, and I have not yet heard from anyone who has noticed that it has affected my work duties in any way,” said Lintilä.

The reporter asked if Lintilä had, so to speak, been in representative positions.

“I’m not. If you have been in the parliament for 24 years and more than six years as a member of the government, a career of that length would not be possible if alcohol played such a big role.”

Lintilä made the comments in Kalajoki while participating in another MP’s election tour.

HS told over the weekend based on his extensive investigation, that Lintilä’s alcohol use has repeatedly raised concern and attention over the past few years.

There have been several situations in the past couple of years in which Lintilä has been drunk in his official duties, according to those interviewed by HS. Previously Evening newspaper told about situations in which Lintilä has been estimated to have been intoxicated, for example in representative duties.

Lintilä also told HS on Sunday that he had consumed small amounts of alcohol in connection with various work and representation duties, but that the use of alcohol had not affected the treatment of his duties.

Lintila has previously discussed the chairman of the center Annika Saarikon with on the subject.

“Chairman Saarikko asked if there was any truth to these rumors, and I said there wasn’t,” Lintilä told Yle on Tuesday.

According to Lintilä, it is impossible to assess at the moment how the resulting discussion will affect his political career. In his opinion, “yes, now the man will be beaten”.

“It is absolutely clear that I will run the campaign to the fullest, and the only goal for the last three weeks or so is to renew the power of attorney in the Vaasa electoral district,” said Lintilä.

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2. Lintilä has served as an MP from the Vaasa electoral district since 1999.