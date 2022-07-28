There is no shortage of strong texts, from the Binnenhof. One after the other minister spoke out in fierce terms. Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the highway blockades ‘unacceptable and life-threatening’. Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz said that rioters ‘cannot get away with it’. Agriculture minister Henk Staghouwer called the intimidating farmers ‘radical’ and minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) called on the farmers ‘urgently’ to come and talk instead of endangering others.