The ministers affirmed the strength of the UAE-French relations, which are witnessing continuous development in various fields and sectors, based on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the ministers said that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to the French Republic constitutes a strong impetus for the existing strategic partnership and gives a clear indication of the desire of the leadership of the two countries to advance the horizons of cooperation towards more advanced levels. And boom.

For his part, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the UAE and France have a close relationship to build bridges of cooperation and advance the path of sustainable development, pointing out that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to France comes in The framework of the long-established relations between the two countries, which are getting stronger and more solid, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors, with the aim of driving economic growth and addressing common challenges.

His Excellency added that the visit is of great importance in light of the Year of Sustainability and in the run-up to the twenty-eighth United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), in the light of which the UAE mobilizes collective efforts towards building a sustainable and prosperous world while providing natural resources for all.

His Excellency pointed out that the leaderships of the two countries have put the best interests of their people and the environment at the heart of national strategies, and at the same time they are taking confident steps to ensure that the energy transition process is on the right track to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of such high-level visits as they play a major role in aligning visions and goals and shaping the way for strategic cooperation.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE and the Republic of France enjoy strong and distinguished strategic relations based on a historical legacy based on friendship, mutual respect and continuous partnership.

He added: “The two countries have succeeded in developing aspects of cooperation in various development sectors of mutual interest, including political, economic, commercial, cultural and educational cooperation, which gave bilateral relations a fertile ground for continued growth and development since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1971 until now.”

His Excellency stressed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to the French Republic, constitutes a strong impetus for the existing strategic partnership and gives a clear indication of the desire of the leadership of the two countries to raise the horizons of cooperation towards more advanced and prosperous levels.

Ibn Touq said that the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries was reflected in the economic and trade ties, which have become stronger and stronger, explaining that the UAE hosts the largest number of French institutions operating in the Middle East, estimated at about 600 companies, with more than 30,000 employees.

He pointed out that French investments in the UAE are concentrated in sectors that serve the country’s directions aimed at promoting investment in the sectors of the new economy, including energy, clean energy, climate action, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and advanced technology, as well as existing cooperation in the education, health, environment and other fields that serve. The sustainable development agenda for both friendly countries.

His Excellency explained that the prospects for joint cooperation hold more commercial and investment opportunities, calling on the Emirati and French business sectors to study the opportunities and see the incentives and facilities offered by the markets of the two countries to develop more development companies to serve the future plans and visions of the two friendly countries.

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the UAE-French relations are witnessing remarkable development in various vital fields and files of common interest, noting that the UAE-French cooperation is one of the most important pillars of global climate and environmental action efforts.

Her Excellency said that the French Republic is one of the most important players in the field of climate change, which was evident through its hosting of the United Nations Climate Conference COP21 in 2015, which resulted in the “Paris Climate Agreement”, which is one of the most important global climate agreements. The UAE was the first country in the region. The Middle East signed the binding agreement to reduce emissions and work to adapt to the effects of climate change, in 2016.. In accordance with the country’s commitments to the agreement, the UAE presented the updated version of the second report of the Nationally Determined Contributions in support of the objectives of the UAE Strategic Initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

His Excellency indicated that on the other hand, the United Nations Climate Conference COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE this year, will witness the conduct of the first global outcome to assess progress in implementing the goals of the agreement, which means the consensus of the visions of the two countries on finding binding and practical solutions to reduce global emissions and confront the challenges of climate change.

Her Excellency added that the Emirati-French cooperation is embodied in the field of climate through many joint projects, the most important of which is the launch of a joint program to develop sustainable business opportunities for investment with the aim of accelerating clean energy solutions, especially in the field of decarbonization of sectors and the use of clean hydrogen solutions in the field of transportation. Other partnerships between the two countries have contributed to the development, investment and operation of more than 6.2 gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects around the world, including two projects in the UAE that are considered one of the largest solar energy projects in one location in the world, in addition to investments worth $6 billion. In avoiding the release of carbon emissions estimated at about 10 million tons annually.

Her Excellency affirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to France will be fruitful, and she said: “Through the visit, we look forward to more cooperation with the French side, especially in files of common interest, including global climate action during the period.” In the future, especially with the upcoming COP28 climate conference in the UAE this year.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that the UAE and France enjoy close trade and investment relations, pointing out that intra-non-oil trade recorded $8 billion in 2022, an increase of 21% compared to 2021, with a record growth of 49%. % compared to 2020, and an increase of 6% compared to 2019, which confirms the upward trend of trade flows between the two friendly countries over the past years, despite the relative decline in international trade movement during some of these years.

His Excellency said that the trade and investment partnership between the two friendly countries is witnessing remarkable positive developments thanks to the strong relations between the leaderships of the two countries, pointing out that France is the UAE’s fourth largest trading partner among the European Union countries and comes fourth in re-export operations, and sixth in receiving The UAE’s non-oil exports are the third largest source of UAE imports among the European Union countries.

His Excellency added that France is the largest investor in the UAE among the European Union countries, with total foreign direct investments amounting to $4.4 billion by the end of 2020 and a share of 20% of the total European Union investments in the country, while the total Emirati investments in France amounted to $3.3 billion by the end of 2021.